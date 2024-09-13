Andra AP fonden Invests $669,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,886 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,783,000 after purchasing an additional 322,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $708,859,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,670,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,581,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $146.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

