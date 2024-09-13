Andra AP fonden Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $570,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after buying an additional 3,980,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PPL by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,789,000 after buying an additional 2,208,081 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

