Andra AP fonden Sells 274,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,776,000 after buying an additional 237,321 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after buying an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,448,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after buying an additional 691,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,880 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

