Andra AP fonden Takes $2.86 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,177,338,000 after acquiring an additional 570,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,832,961,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $150.77 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

