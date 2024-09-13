Andra AP fonden Takes $3.35 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Baird R W downgraded Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $26.08 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

