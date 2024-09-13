Andra AP fonden Takes $75,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,804,000 after acquiring an additional 348,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

