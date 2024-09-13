Andra AP fonden Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after buying an additional 344,377 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,917,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after purchasing an additional 162,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.2 %

IFF opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

