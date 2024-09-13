Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,642. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

