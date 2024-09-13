Andrew J. Micheletti Sells 5,197 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $79.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

