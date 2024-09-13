Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 319.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Aramark by 44,750.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.