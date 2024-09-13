Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $87.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.72. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.