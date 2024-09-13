Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,281 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $355.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at $58,665,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

