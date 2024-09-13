Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $542,641.92 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60.
- On Monday, July 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00.
Arista Networks Trading Up 3.7 %
NYSE:ANET opened at $355.56 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,858,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Read More
