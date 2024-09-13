Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,092 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in UGI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in UGI by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. UGI’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -365.85%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

