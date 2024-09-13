Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,524 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 323.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

