Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 546 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,152,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

