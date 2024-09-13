Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 586 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,580,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 131,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,506,000 after acquiring an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 88,407 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

