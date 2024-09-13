Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 25.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 21.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $908,894. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FORM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

