Arizona State Retirement System Buys 140 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $107.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

