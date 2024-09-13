Arizona State Retirement System Buys 144 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $185.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.40. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

