Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:U opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,472 shares of company stock worth $90,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

