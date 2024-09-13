Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 12,717.9% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in V.F. by 183.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 51,947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in V.F. by 40.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 847,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 244,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

