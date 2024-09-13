Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.5 %

LOPE stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.72 and a twelve month high of $157.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.



