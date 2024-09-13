Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,196,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,165 shares of company stock worth $49,526,186 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAVA. Barclays increased their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

CAVA Group Trading Up 3.5 %

CAVA Group stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 306.07 and a beta of 3.32. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $128.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

