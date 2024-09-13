Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at $43,282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 789,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after buying an additional 202,074 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,285,000 after buying an additional 186,076 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 151,670 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $11,289,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

VAL opened at $54.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. Equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

