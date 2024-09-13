Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 151.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 238.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

