Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 134 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $99.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average is $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.