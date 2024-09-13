Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 135 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 114,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.