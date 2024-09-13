Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 367 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $203.54 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.94. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.