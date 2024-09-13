Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 526 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

