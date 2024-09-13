Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 873 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

