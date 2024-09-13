Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Up 0.4 %

IVZ stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

