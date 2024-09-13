Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,334 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,569.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724,584 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Western Union by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,274,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,672,000 after acquiring an additional 186,922 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Western Union by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,822 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 11.9% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 6,682,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after acquiring an additional 721,331 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.85 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

