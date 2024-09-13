ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,760,348,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after purchasing an additional 170,992 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $800.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $903.35 and a 200-day moving average of $946.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

