Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

