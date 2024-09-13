Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.9 %

AGO stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.