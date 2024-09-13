Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $23.30 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

