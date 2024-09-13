Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,302,041.36 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total value of $1,140,855.92.

On Monday, July 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,422,374.08.

On Friday, July 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total value of $1,398,132.68.

On Friday, July 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $1,440,257.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total transaction of $1,451,463.76.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.50. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

