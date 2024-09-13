AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $21.59 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

