Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Joshua Isner Sells 25,811 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $384.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.60. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $384.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

