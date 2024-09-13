Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 1,320 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

