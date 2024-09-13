Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Celanese by 3,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.13.

NYSE CE opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

