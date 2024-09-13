Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $93,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $51,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.39.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.