Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $57.53 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

