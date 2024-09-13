Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,835,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,935,000 after purchasing an additional 277,366 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 500,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

