Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,761,000 after acquiring an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

