Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $335,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.