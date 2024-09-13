Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $886,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $169.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.