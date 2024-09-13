Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

NYSE LW opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

