Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

